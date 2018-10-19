Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a big day for families of some of South Florida’s elite first responders.

On Friday, after a seven-day deployment to the Florida Panhandle, the 81-member team of the City of Miami Florida Task Force 2 will return home. In the last week, they performed search and rescue efforts, both on land and on the water, in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

But those aren’t the only first responders returning.

Also on Friday, more than 80 members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force One will return to South Florida following their deployment in Panama City.

On Thursday, crews from Miami Beach Police returned home after five days helping Hurricane Michael survivors. They were greeted with hugs, laughs, and handshakes from local officers and chiefs.

They even shared some of their heartbreaking encounters with those who survived the storm.

Officer Kevin Millan explained how he, along with several officers from the Panama City police department, helped a Russian couple whose home was decimated by the storm.

“Their roof was blown off in three different rooms, they have squirrels jumping around the rafters, and a lot of water damage inside,” he said.

With the help of a Russian translator, Millan said they were able to make phone calls and find somewhere the couple could to live.

That was something Millan said he would never forget.