TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Anticipation is building for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing with the game’s largest jackpot ever – almost a billion dollars.

Alright, it’s actually $970 million for those sticklers for detail. A lone winner would take home a cash lump sum of $513 million.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Three other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

Mega Millions’ previous record was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012.

There also another large jackpot in the mix this weekend.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $430 million The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.