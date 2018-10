Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A man caused quite a commotion in a Hialeah neighborhood after he climbed to the top of a cell phone tower.

Hialeah police said the man was demanding to talk with the media. They have not released his name.

A police negotiator was brought in convince the man to come down.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area of Palm Avenue and W 45th Place until the situation is resolved.