FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

That aptly applies to U.S. Army veteran Lt. Col. Bill Schwartz.

In 1941 he enlisted in the Army because he says he realized the country was in danger and it was up to him to defend it. The World War II vet served during the Omaha Beach invasion and D-Day.

On the very first day, within the first 24 hours, he lost 80 percent of the men under his command. But he continued to fight and lead the remaining men all for the love of his country.

“This is what a citizen should do for his country when you have freedom of the most wonderful country in the entire globe, one must do what they need to do,” he said.

Lt. Col. Schwartz, who received three Purple Hearts, was honored at the Panthers home opener. It was a very emotional tribute for Schwartz, who received a standing ovation from the entire arena. With his girlfriend by his side, he wiped his tears of gratitude, thanking the fans and his girlfriend joy with a sweet kiss.

CBS4 would also like to thank him for his service.