MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just in time for the weekend, Deerfield Beach city officials announced Friday that their beaches are free of red tide.

Officials said that water samples collected on Wednesday contained no signs of red tide.

All red tide-related restrictions for the beach and fishing pier have been lifted effective immediately, officials said.

Broward County collected additional samples today for continued monitoring and testing, they said.

The red tide has devastated Florida’s West coast for months, rendering the shores, the gulf, and inlets a cesspool, an environmental disaster.

