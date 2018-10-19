Filed Under:Car Into Building, Local TV, Miami Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens.

It happened Friday around 4 a.m. morning at NW 189th Street and 1st Avenue.

Miami Gardens police said officers were checking out a report of a stolen car. When an officer approached the vehicle, the driver hit the officer and took off.

Police fired on the vehicle and the driver crashed into a nearby home.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he died. The officer who was struck was also taken to the hospital, no word on their condition.

