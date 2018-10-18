Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crews from the Miami Beach Police Department left their headquarters on Sunday and made their way up to the Florida Panhandle.

They were one of many groups of first responders that went to help with relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

Photos on the Miami Beach PD Twitter page shows that the long drive was worth it.

Smiling faces can be seen as officers handed out teddy bears to kids.

#FloridaStrong: Officer Elio Oliva handing out teddy bears to children affected by #HurricaneMichael. pic.twitter.com/WfCzPLtTTH — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 17, 2018

Other photos show animals being rescued and inspiring images, such as a father-son team of MBPD officers working together to help make a difference.

“We consider it a privilege and it feels great as an organization that we were able to help,” said Miami Beach Chief of Police Daniel Oates.

According to Oates, the 41 men and women from MBPD worked side-by-side with Panama City Police, giving them a chance to go home and spend time with their families as everyone worked 14 to 20 hour shifts.

“It’s the kind of help that we would want if we had suffered a similar disaster, so we feel very gratified to do it,” said Oates.

Those crews are making their way home on Thursday.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are heading north.

CBS4 was there as BSO crews packed up their trucks and hit the road ahead of the long journey.

It’s one that Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says is well worth it.

“Everything is recapturable but your health and your life,” he said.