Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just after 3:15 a.m. they received a call about gunshots at a gas station at 560 W Sample Road.

Arriving deputies found one person who had been shot. They were taken to Broward Health North, no word on their condition.