MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Craving burgers? You’re in luck: Shake Shack has opened its first restaurant in Fort Lauderdale at 2400 N. Federal Highway.

With outposts around the world, the New York-based chain is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers.

At the local spot, you’ll find the signature cheeseburger, smashed thin and cooked on a griddle, served with house sauce on a potato bun. Adjustments include removing the cheese, adding mushrooms, bacon or a second patty. The menu also offers hot dogs, a chicken sandwich, fries and desserts like frozen custard and shakes.

You can also order craft beer from local breweries like Wynwood Brewing Co. and Due South Brewing Co.

It’s still early days for Shake Shack, which has received mixed reviews thus far.

Brad S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, “They are already slinging their tasty, greasy, salty patties. I’ve had some good and bad experiences at other locations, but the grand opening here hits the mark.”

And Christopher M. wrote, “Can get the same thing at Wendy’s. On a positive note, the staff was very friendly. And the store was clean.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.