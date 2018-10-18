Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you had dreams of quitting your job today because you won the Powerball jackpot, keep on dreaming.

No ticket matched all five numbers and Powerball number to win the $345 million jackpot. But don’t throw away your ticket just yet.

One lucky player in Florida had the five numbers, but not the Powerball number. They will collect a two million dollar prize with Power Play.

The winning numbers are 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 and the Powerball number is 15.

The next drawing Saturday night will have an estimated jackpot of $430 million. The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

And that’s not the only high dollar jackpot in play.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now at $900 million. It’s the second largest prize in US history. A lone winner would take home a cash lump sum of $513 million.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Three other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

Mega Millions’ previous record was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.