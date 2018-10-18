Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami/AP) — A new addition is coming to the massive Disney property in Orlando.

Walt Disney World says it’s going to build a new nature-themed resort.

The Florida-based theme park resort said Thursday that the as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022. It will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney’s timeshare program.

The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World.

The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.

