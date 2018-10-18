Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami is on the short list of three cities to host the Democratic National Convention on July 13-16, 2020.

It would be the first political convention in South Florida since 1972.

On Thursday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez welcomed the Democratic National Convention site survey team ahead of the bid announcement.

The delegation is expected to tour key venues including the AmericanAirlines Arena and the newly-renovated Miami Beach Convention Center.

The delegation was also expected to meet with civic and community leaders who will showcase “South Florida as the most dynamic, diverse and inclusive community in the country.”

“We are a city of immigrants, living in a country of immigrants. We truly represent all Americans. Our Miami Ellis Island, the Freedom Tower, looks out at the American Airlines Arena and serves as a reminder every day of what we fight for in our Nation. We believe whatever party you belong to, as Americans, we have a responsibility to lift each other up and help our neighbors,” said City of Miami Beach Mayor, Dan Gelber.

The plan is extensive. The convention center would be used for meetings. Some 15,000 hotel rooms would have to be set aside for delegates and media.

In addition, cruise ships could be docked in port for the week to provide additional rooms. The American Airlines Arena would serve as the convention floor.

“We are not strangers to big events, but this is, other than preps for the Olympics, this is really one of the biggest events that happens in the world. And we will be, together the center of it. And I think we will put a good face on this,” Gelber said.

The last convention in Philadelphia saw roughly 6000 delegates and 19,000 journalists from around the world.

The event cost more than $60 million dollars, most of that paid for by donors.

Post-convention the city said the economic impact was more than $230 million dollars.

The last time South Florida hosted a convention was 1972.

Anti-war protesters swarmed South Beach as Republicans endorsed Richard Nixon’s re-election. Miami-Dade’s Mayor positive they can handle it.

“We are a different town. We are an international city. We are a diverse city. We have the infrastructure,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Miami is up against Houston and Milwaukee.

Both Mayors believe the optics are good for Florida.

“It’s a swing state. So as Florida goes so goes the rest of the nation, so I think it’s smart for the DNC to pick Florida, Miami-Dade and have the eyes of all Floridians on the DNC,” Gimenez said.

A decision is expected in January.