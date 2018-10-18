  • WFOR TVOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Governor Rick Scott has issued an executive order that bends the rules for voters in eight counties dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

The order calls for “additional or alternative” early voting sites in those counties which can also relocate or consolidate polling places.

Voters in the impacted counties can also start and end early voting beyond existing deadlines. Normally, early voting is supposed to end the weekend before the election.

Additionally, the order allows vote-by-mail ballots to be forwarded to a different address so they can reach displaced voters.

Hurricane Michael roared ashore last week and left a trail of ruin for 80 miles, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia state line.

Under Florida law, Scott could have postponed the election beyond Nov. 6, but there’s is an open legal question on whether that authority would extend to federal races.

