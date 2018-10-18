Bob Newhart returns on an all-new episode of The Big Bang Theory called “The Planetarium Collision.” When Amy doesn’t have time to work on super-asymmetry, Sheldon goes to great lengths to ensure she’s available to work with him even it if means accidentally sabotaging her career in the process. As a result the couple has their first fight and Newhart appears to counsel Sheldon on how to move forward.

“I’m kind of Obi-Wan – whatever that means,” said Newhart. “Whenever Jim has a problem then he comes to me. He and Amy had a fight and he came to me and wanted my advice on how to handle their first fight.”

“The Planetarium Collision” will also see Koothrappali and Wolowitz lock horns over hosting duties for a show at the planetarium. Tune in for all the drama and laughs this Thursday, October 18 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.