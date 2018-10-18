Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A third for Biscayne Park police officer who took part in a conspiracy to frame black people for crimes they didn’t commit is headed to federal prison.

A federal judge in Miami sentenced Guillermo Ravelo to just over two years behind bars. Ravelo pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge involving the false arrests of two black men for burglaries and vehicle break-ins and use of excessive force.

Prosecutors say former police chief Raimundo Atesiano orchestrated the scheme to improve his department’s crime-solving rate. Atesiano has pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years at sentencing next month.

Two other former Biscayne Park officers were sentenced Tuesday to a year each in prison for false arrest of a black teenager.

