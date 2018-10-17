Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are conducting a homicide investigation at a home in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators have been at the home since Tuesday and are not confirming on why they are there but neighbors told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that authorities were called to make a welfare check on the family and that’s when a discovery was made and the homicide investigation began.

Video from Chopper 4 shows police digging on the side of the home, located on Southwest 224th Street and 127th Place, and placing items on a table in the backyard.

Neighbors say police have been at the home since 2:15pm Tuesday afternoon.

A blue Toyota Corolla was spotted being towed away and police leaving with bags of evidence.

Neighbors are alarmed and curious.

“It’s kind of scary because nothing really happens in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Miranda Reinike. “Coming home to see the cop cars and the CSI van, it was kind of scary. I’ve lived here for ten years and something happens across the street. It’s scary and I want to know what’s going on.”

Neighbors told CBS4 News they saw both a man and a woman in their 20’s at the home with at least one child, they think was an infant. Sometimes, an older woman was with him, neighbors said.

Police are not releasing any details about the investigation at this point.

If you can help with the case, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.