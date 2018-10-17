Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a person wanted in the attack on two high school students on a Florida International University campus.

On Tuesday, Tara James, the mother of one of the students, helped police pass out flyers at NE 151st Street & Biscayne Boulevard, near FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus.

The attack happened September 10th in a remote wooded area of the campus. The students were assaulted at around 10 a.m. when they were walking on a trail that is often used by students and residents in an isolated part of campus.

The students, who attend Mast Academy High School, were at the university for a study group.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

In addition to the increased reward amount, the flyer had a sketch of the person sought in the attack. He’s described as being 18-20 years old, with brown eyes and black short cropped hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.