MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a second time in three months, firefighters battled a massive fire at a recycling plant in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got called out to the Ferrous Processing and Trading Company at 3700 NW North River Drive, near Casino Miami just after midnight.

Twenty-seven units responded and began tackling the fire from all sides. The fire division chief said it was not safe for firefighters to enter the building because of the toxic fumes.

This plant processes old metal, copper, aluminum, steel items, and batteries. The recycled metal can produce toxic fumes when burned.

Area residents were warned of a potential hazard.

“They’ve had this a few months ago so they’re aware of the situation. You do have to worry about the traffic flow if the smoke gets stronger so I wouldn’t be overly concerned except to stay indoors,” said Paul Estopinan, Division Chief with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The same facility caught fire back in July. Sources said nine men were working the night shift when they saw an explosion and called 9-1-1.

Fire rescue said everyone inside the business got out safely Wednesday morning.

By Amber Diaz