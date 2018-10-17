Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Good news, bad news if you bought tickets for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The bad news – you didn’t win.

The good news – no one else did either.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, and 69. The Mega ball was 9.

The estimated jackpot for the drawing was $667 million. The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Three other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

Mega Millions’ previous record was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012.

The jackpot has now jumped to $868 million for Friday night’s drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

One ticket sold in Florida matched the five numbers but not the Mega ball number to win a million dollars.

It’s quite a week for massive lottery jackpots.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is for a jackpot worth an estimated $345 million, which is a total cash value of $199 million if you choose the lump sum payment.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.