Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Everyone knows going to the Walt Disney World Resort can get a little pricey, whether you are visiting for just a few days or a week.

Now how pricey a day at one of the resort’s theme parks will depend on just what day you go.

The price of a one-day, one-park ticket now ranges from $109 to $129 for all four parks.

The old prices for the Magic Kingdom were $109, $119, and $129 in the former three-tier structure. Tickets for Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios were $7 less at each tier.

Three years ago, Disney introduced the tiered system at it’s U.S. parks as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.

Multi-day tickets are now priced based upon the first day of your visit, according to Theme Park Insider.

If you’re planning to spend two days at the parks, it now costs $101 to $119 day for one-park-per-day tickets. The old price was about $105 per day.

Park Hopper tickets range from $164 – $184 for one day, as they did before.

Visitors can find the lowest-priced days by clicking on a calendar at DisneyWorld.com.