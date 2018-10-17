Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is saying no to e-cigarettes.

On Wednesday the city announced it will impose enhanced penalties for establishments that sell nicotine vaporizers and liquid nicotine to minors.

Additionally, they will prohibit the possession of these items by minors and regulate the retailers who are in possession of nicotine vaporizers or liquid nicotine for the purposes of selling the products to consumers, individuals, or the public.

This comes as the use of electronic cigarettes has skyrocketed to alarming popularity among teens in middle and high schools across the nation.

“These companies are marketing to children with the hopes of creating lifelong nicotine addictions; this measure seeks to give the ability for police to enforce the law and help keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers,” said Mayor Dan Gelber.

Any establishment in Miami Beach that sells nicotine vaporizers must post signage stating that the sale of nicotine products or nicotine dispensing devices to persons under the age of 18 is against Florida law.

There will also be requirements regarding mail orders and internet sales.