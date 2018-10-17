Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CLEARWATER, (CBSMiami/AP) — Police and doughnuts go hand in hand so isn’t it fitting that some Florida police officers recovered a stolen van filled with delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts and got to keep what was inside.

Clearwater police posted a photo on Facebook of a group of officers standing in front of the van holding boxes of the tasty treats.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the van was reported stolen Tuesday morning in Lake City, which is 193 miles north of Clearwater.

The van, loaded with doughnuts, was spotted in Clearwater on Tuesday afternoon.

The Facebook posting says the store manager donated the entire cargo to the officers but they didn’t keep it all for themselves.

While they did save some doughnuts to eat, they generously handed out the rest to the area’s homeless.

Authorities are still looking for the van thief.

