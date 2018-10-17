Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALMETTO (CBSMiami) — He’s back! Chubbs the giant 15-foot alligator was spotted again strolling along a Florida golf course this week.

Chubbs was first spotted in 2016 at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in the Manatee County city of Palmetto on Florida’s west coast.

Every time he appears for his golf course strolls, he’s a media sensation.

Stunned golfers simply stopped and stared as the king-sized gator made his afternoon appearance.

Golfer Sage Stryczny managed to video the monster sized animal as well and wrote on his Facebook page, “Never know what your gunna come across on the golf course #florida #golf.”

Officials at the golf course say they don’t mind Chubbs living there as long as golfers and Chubbs, keep their distance.

In case you didn’t know, Chubbs is named after the character in the film “Happy Gilmore.’ In the film, there’s a golfer who loses his hand to an alligator.