  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alligator, Chubbs, Florida, Local TV, Talker, talkers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALMETTO (CBSMiami) — He’s back! Chubbs the giant 15-foot alligator was spotted again strolling along a Florida golf course this week.

chubbs the alligator Floridas Famous Giant Gator Chubbs Makes New Appearance

Chubbs the alligator strolls along the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (Source: Sage Stryczny/Facebook)

Chubbs was first spotted in 2016 at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in the Manatee County city of Palmetto on Florida’s west coast.

Every time he appears for his golf course strolls, he’s a media sensation.

Stunned golfers simply stopped and stared as the king-sized gator made his afternoon appearance.

Golfer Sage Stryczny managed to video the monster sized animal as well and wrote on his Facebook page, “Never know what your gunna come across on the golf course #florida #golf.”

Officials at the golf course say they don’t mind Chubbs living there as long as golfers and Chubbs, keep their distance.

In case you didn’t know, Chubbs is named after the character in the film “Happy Gilmore.’ In the film, there’s a golfer who loses his hand to an alligator.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s