Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Two former Biscayne Park police officers who framed a black teen for a number of burglaries he didn’t commit are headed to federal prison.

Former officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez were sentenced to a year in prison by a Miami federal judge on Tuesday.

They admitted to being part of a scheme to frame the 16-year-old so the police chief could claim a perfect rate of solving burglaries in the small city.

The judge insisted on prison for the pair despite plea deals calling for house arrest.

Former chief Raimundo Atesiano faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a more serious civil rights conspiracy charge. Another officer will be sentenced Thursday on a similar conspiracy count.

The burglary charges against the teenager were eventually dropped.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)