PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – One of the most stark and emotionally raw roundtables on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy was held on Wednesday.

Two fathers who lost children in the February school shooting, Fred Guttenberg and Manny Oliver, who was sporting orange hair to represent the symbol of the gun safety movement, put into words why they won’t stop fighting for gun reform.

“My daughter was killed in the hallway,” Guttenberg said. “One shot, boom, hit her spinal cord. I don’t know if she suffered.”

“This is what I did,” Oliver said, pointing a finger like a gun. “The last thing Joaquin saw….it represents what happened to him and to 100 people daily in America.”

Guttenberg’s words brought Stoneman Douglas sophomore Sarah Stricker to tears.

Her best friend Peter Wong, an ROTC cadet, was killed saving his classmates.

“I heard my friends screaming for their lives,” she said. “I don’t know what keeps me going, I can’t get them back.”

Former house speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Florida Congressman Ted Deutch, who choked back tears, told the participants there is hope gun reform will happen next year.

“You heard the real pain, resolve to do something about it,” Deutch said.

Pelosi said there is bipartisan support for a new law that includes background checks for gun shows and internet sales, and for removing weapons from a known threat.

That’s something that didn’t happen with accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“We cannot look at ourselves in the mirror,” Pelosi said. “Promote safety in our country.”

And Pelosi has boots on the ground.

The March For Our Lives movement, which has transformed into the Road to Change Tour, is focused on getting out the vote for the upcoming primary to elect like-minded lawmakers.