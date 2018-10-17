Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Like it or not, social media has become a part of our everyday lives. And it looks like it’s here to stay, for now.

Between Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat, the lines between real and filtered are getting blurred every day.

But the line between nice and not so nice, is pretty much erased all together.

So today’s “Lauren’s List” takes a look at how you, or perhaps your kids, can deal with negativity on social media.

Don’t feed the trolls: Yes, those nasty commenters on social media have a name, and they’re called trolls. Basically, they want you to respond. They crave it. Don’t fuel their fire! If you want to stop the spread of negativity on social media, consider ignoring it when you see it. Don’t give it power!

Respond with positivity: “Don’t feed the trolls” doesn’t mean you should stay silent completely. Fight the negativity with positivity. If someone leaves a nasty comment on a friend’s post, perhaps post your own nice comment. No need to engage with the rudeness directly, but just put more positivity in the universe.

Report as needed: Sometimes, the negative comments go way too far. Maybe they violate the terms of service on a certain platform, or maybe they are a legitimate and illegal threat. If that’s the case, report it to the social media site and, yes, report to police if you need to as well.

Practice self care: Putting yourself out there on social media can be exhausting. You’re opening yourself to valid critique and sometimes downright nasty criticism. If the criticism is valid, and presented in a constructive way, it’s okay to think about it and consider making changes if you think that’s best for you. But if it’s pure vitriol you’re reading or receiving, it may be time to unplug. Step away from social media and regain some perspective. A little digital detox may be just what the doctor ordered.

How else do you keep the social media blues from creeping in?

