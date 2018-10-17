Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was quite a haul for the Coast Guard as they brought millions of dollars worth drugs to their Miami Beach base.

On Tuesday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber offloaded approximately 3,516 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated wholesale value of over $47 million.

The drugs were seized from three suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba by the Coast Guard Cutters Donald Horsley, Vigilant, and Charles Sexton.