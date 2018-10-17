Filed Under:Bill Nelson, Campaign 2018, Hurricane Michael, Local TV, Rick Scott

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Election Day just around the corner, CNN has confirmed the previously postponed Florida Senate debate between Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson has been canceled.

CNN, in agreement with both campaigns, postponed the debate last week “due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael in Florida.”

However, CNN announcing Wednesday that Sen. Nelson and Gov. Scott “are unable to agree on a new date to hold the U.S. Senate debate originally scheduled to air Tuesday, Oct. 16. Therefore, the CNN Florida Senate debate has been canceled.”

After the Category 4 hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, Gov. Scott asked for a two-week delay so he could focus on response and recovery from Hurricane Michael.

At the time Scott said, “We appreciate CNN understanding the dire situation in North Florida,” and added, that he would “have no time for campaigning in the next few weeks as he focuses exclusively on recovery efforts for the foreseeable future.”

