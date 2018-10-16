Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Tonight is the night someone could become very rich! The Mega Millions jackpot is now $667 million, which is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The lump sum cash payout is $380 million.

If there is no winner Tuesday, the jackpot will grow to an estimated $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Three other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

Mega Millions’ previous record was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012.

The Powerball jackpot is now $345 million, which is a total cash value of $199 million if you choose the lump sum payment.

If you combine the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, they are both worth nearly $1 billion.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news.