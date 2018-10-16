  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a northwest Miami-Dade hit and run that sent a woman to the hospital.

The accident happened Monday around 7 p.m. The woman was trying to cross NW 32nd Avenue near NW 47th Street when she was struck by a red Toyota Tundra. Video surveillance from a nearby business captured images of the truck hitting the woman and driving off.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with what police described as “serious” injuries.

Police later identified the driver as 72-year-old Leon Daniel Morton. He was taken into custody overnight and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury.

