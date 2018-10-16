Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A San Diego Superior Court judge ordered former University of Miami football star Kellen Winslow Junior to stand trial on charges of forcible rape and the rape of an unconscious person on Monday.

The 33-year-old woman who is not named says she was raped by the former UM football player when she was 17 in 2003.

Winslow, 35, is already facing trial on other charges, including kidnapping and raping a 54-year-old hitchhiker and a 58-year-old homeless woman in May.

The woman who accused Winslow of rape on Monday said that she found the courage to go to the police after reading about the other allegations against Winslow.

“I remember sitting on a couch and that was it,” she said she was passed out drunk. Then, she said she woke up in a bedroom with Kellen Winslow Junior raping her.

“I was pushing him back to tell him to stop,” she said.

The judge ordered the victim’s face not be shown and that she only be referred to as “Jane Doe.”

Jane Doe admitted that she and Winslow had consensual sex two weeks prior to the alleged rape and that played a factor in why she did not report the incident.

“Because I was 17 and drinking underage. I realized who he was. I just felt, why would anyone believe me if I just had sex with him two weeks prior.”

Winslow, in this case, is charged with rape and rape of an unconscious person.

Winslow’s attorney says there are conflicting stories from the victim and her friend about that night.

They plan to fight all the charges.

“He is concerned. It’s very unfortunate he has to deal with this situation, but he is persevering through,” said Brian Watkins, Winslow’s attorney.

Winslow has denied all the accusations against him. If convicted of more than one rape, he faces the potential of life in prison.