MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a driver lost control of a van and crashed, completely flipping the vehicle over.

screen shot 2018 10 16 at 11 57 41 am Driver Hospitalized After Van Crashes, Flips In Miami

Driver flips van in Miami (CBS4)

Video from Chopper 4 shows the van upside down against a building at NW 53rd Street and 17th Avenue.

According to Miami Police, a motorcycle officer stopped the van failing to obey a traffic signal. When the officer tried to stop the van, the driver lost control and crashed. The driver then tried to run away on foot after the crash but was captured immediately.

Police say the van may be stolen.

The driver was hospitalized in unknown condition.

 

