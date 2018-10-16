Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the shooting of two Florida International University football players last month in Opa-locka.

Anthony Jones and Mershaw Miller were visiting a friend in the 2400 block of NW 140th Street when a car pulled up and shots were fired from within the vehicle, according to police. At least 15 shots were fired. Surveillance video shows bullets flying, as two men run to the back of the house.

Both Jones and Miller were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Opa-locka police announced that 29-year-old Lorenzo Shine had been charged in the drive-by. During questioning, Shine admitted to police the car belonged to his girlfriend and he was behind the wheel.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

Shine is facing a number of charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.