MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police detective has been suspended after surveillance video shows him slapping a handcuffed suspect.

It happened back in March of this year, when Brayn Crespo, 18, was being led out of his Allapattah residence in handcuffs after he was arrested for allegedly stealing airbags from cars.

The video shows several officers inside the living room of the house, then Crespo appears shirtless as he is being led out of the house.

Just as Crespo is almost out the door, the video shows Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Manuel Regueiro slap Crespo’s face with his left hand.

Crespo was charged at the time with conspiring to deal in stolen property.

Regueiro was relieved of duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.