Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Michael has shifted the focus of this year’s race for a U.S. Senate seat.

Governor Rick Scott’s campaign says he plans to stay off the campaign trail for the next three weeks or so to focus on storm recovery. But that doesn’t mean the campaign is totally forgotten in the short term.

On Monday Scott’s campaign released a statement concerning a debate with Senator Bill Nelson.”While Gov Scott is focused on Hurricane recovery, he believes voters deserve the opportunity to hear each candidate’s vision. We have accepted CNN’s proposal of a 10/25 debate. We hope Sen Nelson joins us.

Scott and Nelson originally were supposed to take part in a CNN debate Tuesday night in Tampa but that changed when Michael ripped through the Panhandle and northern part of the state.

On Monday, Scott was on hand when President Trump and the First Lady touched down at Eglin Air Force Base to tour hurricane-damaged areas.

“So I want to thank you. You’re a great Governor. You really have been. He steps up in the biggest emergencies, the biggest problems, and he gets it done. So, Rick Scott, thank you,” said Trump.

Nelson has also stopped campaigning for now so he can visit Panhandle communities in his official capacity.