TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A day at the beach turned deadly for a mother whose children got caught in strong rip currents off St. Petersburg beach over the weekend.

Samar Aboukhdair, 26, was at the beach with her six children and two of her neighbor’s children Saturday. Witnesses heard the children screaming from the water and helped pull two to safety.

Aboukhdair and an older child went to rescue the third child but became caught in the strong current.

Fire rescue pulled the two remaining children and Aboukhdair from the water.

Aboukhdair was taken to the hospital where she died Sunday. Three of the children were also taken to the hospital as a precaution but were later released. Their father was out of the country but officials said he was taking the next flight back.

