MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of a missing Hialeah boy is pleading for his son’s safe return after the child was taken by his own mother.

Roy Stephens said his ex-wife, 30-year-old Rickquita Wright, took their seven-year-old son, after showing up at their Hialeah home unannounced on Saturday.

“She didn’t have to do this. Everything could have been worked by the right way. All she had to do was ask me and all this could have been avoided,” he said.

Stephens, who has full custody, said his son suffers from asthma and needs his medication.

Wright and her son took off in a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag “CGZ9069.” Also in the car were two men and another woman.

Anyone with information about this missing child is being urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.