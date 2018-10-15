Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report reveals that Facebook is working on an unsend message button feature.

According to TechCrunch, a tipster generated screenshots of a prototype unsend button from Facebook Messenger’s Android code.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone! Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

This feature will allow users to remove a message from both sides of a conversation, but TechCrunch reports that there appears to be a “time limit” to do so.

“Facebook internally tests products and features before they ship to the public so we can ensure the quality of the experience,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

It is not yet known when this reported feature will be ready for all users.