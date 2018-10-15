Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Floridians who buy their health insurance from the federal marketplace will notice increases in their premiums will be relatively low this year compared to previous years.

The enrollment period to buy the insurance through the federal exchange began Monday.

Florida insurers requested the lowest premium hikes under so-called Obamacare since the law’s inception, despite numerous obstacles from the Trump administration.

The state’s largest insurer, Florida Blue, which is offering plans in all 67 counties, requested a meager increase of less than half a percent. The other nine insurers requested to raise their rates by an average of about 5 percent. That compares to an average increase of 45 percent last year.

Florida once again led enrollment in the federal exchange, with 1.7 million consumers selecting a plan last season. The vast majority received funds to help pay for their insurance.

The enrollment period runs through December 7th.

