CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a 23-year-old University of Miami architecture student a homicide.

Officials said Yasser Abual Faraj was found with multiple stab wounds by his roommate on October 7th.

Toxicology results have not been released.

Miami-Dade Police are appealing for the public’s help in the murder of Abual Faraj, who was originally from Saudi Arabia.

Police have released a sketch of a man last seen wearing a cap in connection with the case.

Miami-Dade Police detective Lee Cowart said, “We are not saying this is the subject. We are not sure what his connection to the crime is. We do know that we would like to speak with him.”

Help us locate the pictured individual, wanted for questioning, regarding a suspicious incident in the area of 6580 Santona Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact #MDPD Detective B. Jurado at (305) 471-2400 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/VqkzmOPeUG — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 9, 2018

“I knew the victim because our paths used to cross and we used to say hello,” said former UM student Kyle Swan, who lives at the same building where the victim lived at the Santona Condo and rental complex right across U.S. One from the University of Miami.

Swan told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It’s shocking to find out that it was someone who was own age and somebody did that to him. We live here and we don’t know if there was a chance that someone who knew him did or if it was a stranger. We would like to know who did it and find out quickly so police can resolve this case soon rather than later.”

Miami-Dade Police say his body was discovered inside apartment number 20 on the 2nd floor by his roommate at 3:44 on Sunday afternoon. They said it was a gruesome bloody scene with multiple signs of blunt trauma on the victim.

Anyone with information that can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.