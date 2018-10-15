Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made following a social media threat directed at two schools in Davie.

Students arriving at Nova Middle School and Nova High School may have noticed additional police officers on campus. Earlier in the morning, Davie police tweeted out that a threat had been made against the schools and person had been taken into custody.

Re the social media threat posted on 10/14 directed at #NovaHighSchool & #NovaMiddleSchool, #DaviePolice detectives have investigated & taken a suspect into custody. There is believed to be no further threat & students are safe to return to campus where officers will be present. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 15, 2018

A week ago, Davie police responded to another threat at the same schools after a student called the front office and said there would be a shooting.

The schools went on Code Red until police were able to determine that the threat was not credible. Police determined that the threat came from a 15-year-old freshman who they said had intellectual disabilities. The case has been sent to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Broward schools said these threats are considered a second degree felony.