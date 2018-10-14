Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new restaurant serving American favorites and Japanese fusion fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood.

The fresh arrival to Fort Lauderdale, called Sushi Shack, is located at 1301 E. Las Olas Blvd.

The contemporary bar and grill features a large selection of traditional American classics, including steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches, burgers and entrée salads, along with potstickers and deep-fried oysters.

The sushi program is headed by chef Takashi Nishioka, previously known for his work at Sushi Samba in Las Vegas, the Fort Lauderdale Daily reports.

The full-service bar includes a selection of wines both by the glass and bottle, beers and top-shelf liquors.

Sushi Shack has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Mike O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 7, wrote, “Great menu, friendly service and a full bar! I stopped in with my wife and shared a few rolls and finished everything off with the wagyu burger. The menu was diverse, reasonably priced and delicious.”

Yelper Saskia F. added, “Great service. From the hostess to the waitress, all staff are super friendly. Food was excellent. Fresh sushi and one of the best burgers in town.”