NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Neighbors were tight-lipped about a Sunday morning shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Some folks sent their dog to the front door, while others refused to talk to CBS 4’s Hank Tester.

One man said he knew a lot about what happened in front of 3151 Northwest 49th. He knew about ow shots were fired at around 11 Sunday morning and how one man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

That neighbor told CBS 4 the man who was shot and another man were working on a boat named “Keep It Reel” when shots were heard in the neighborhood.

“My son, he was outside,” the man, named Raul, said. “He saw three boys. Two guys on the other side in the middle of the block he supposed they come from the park to here, understand? Has with the pop, pop, pop, they come back to the park.”

No motive and not much other information are known about the shooting, which happened on an otherwise quiet Sunday morning in Brownsville.

Reports are the victim in the shooting is in critical but stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami-Dade Police are still investigating.