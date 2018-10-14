Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities are praising four Good Samaritans for rescuing a mother and four children from strong rip currents while swimming at a beach in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials say 36 year-old Samar Aboukhdair was at a beach in St. Petersburg with her six children and two of her neighbor’s children Saturday. Witnesses heard the children screaming from the water and helped pulled two to safety.

The mother and an older child went to rescue the third child and also became caught in the strong current.

Fire rescue pulled the two remaining children and Aboukhdair from the water.

Aboukhdair was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. Three of the children were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were later released.

