We turn to a major issue shaping this year’s election – the mass shootings that have become all too common in Florida.
In a special report, CBS4’s Jim DeFede interviews a South Florida couple who are life-long Republicans.
Their son was killed in the Pulse Night Club Shooting in Orlando. They don’t think the gun debate should be a partisan issue but something everyone on both sides of the aisle should tackle.
Jim DeFedeJim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public...More from Jim DeFede