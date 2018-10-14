  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
We turn to a major issue shaping this year’s election – the mass shootings that have become all too common in Florida.

In a special report, CBS4’s Jim DeFede interviews a South Florida couple who are life-long Republicans.

Their son was killed in the Pulse Night Club Shooting in Orlando. They don’t think the gun debate should be a partisan issue but something everyone on both sides of the aisle should tackle.

