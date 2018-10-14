Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS4’s Jim DeFede is joined by United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats to discuss Miami-Dade’s school referendum on the Florida ballot.

Miami-Dade Public Schools is turning to voters for money to pay for teacher raises and school safety.

Miami-Dade voters are being asked to approve an increase in property taxes by 75 cents per $1,000 in taxable value.