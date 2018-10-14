  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Coach Adam Gase Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, CBS Miami, Elections, Facing South Florida, Florida Ballot, Jim DeFede, Karla Hernandez-Mats, Local TV, Miami-Dade’s school referendum, Politics, United Teachers of Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS4’s Jim DeFede is joined by United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats to discuss Miami-Dade’s school referendum on the Florida ballot.

Miami-Dade Public Schools is turning to voters for money to pay for teacher raises and school safety.

Miami-Dade voters are being asked to approve an increase in property taxes by 75 cents per $1,000 in taxable value.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s