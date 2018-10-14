Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new cocktail bar and Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood.

The new arrival to downtown, called Jaguar Sun, is located at 230 N.E. Fourth St. in the X Miami apartment building.

On the drinks menu, wines, beer and cocktails are on offer. Try the Volcano Rabbit with tequila, espresso, Grand Marnier and vanilla or the exotic Sleepwalker with Wild Turkey 101 bourbon, coconut milk, ginger and lime cordial.

Hungry? Check out small bites like honeydew soup with melon salad and Thai basil; Shigoku oysters with cucumbers, poblano and yuzu; and bitter greens and shaved vegetables tossed with Italian dressing. Entrees include pasta dishes and beef short ribs. (Find the full menu here.)

The new cocktail bar has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Geoffrey A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 4, wrote, “Like me, you’ll probably find a new spirit or flavor to love here; there’s a lot of interesting ingredient combinations. Complementing the drinks is an elevated menu of bar bites that features plenty of my favorite carb: pasta.”

Yelper Lucy L. added, “I seriously lucked out with this bar opening in my apartment building. Their drinks are expertly made yet whimsical and fun, and their food is beautifully prepared. It feels intimate and kind of glam.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jaguar Sun is open from 5 p.m.–midnight from Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)