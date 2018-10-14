Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO says the shooting took place at around 5 a.m. the Citgo gas station in the 4400 block of North SR 7.

According to authorities, a passerby notified a BSO deputy that something was happening at the gas station.

The deputy heard gunfire and then saw a man running from the scene, police said.

The man got into a vehicle, which was followed by the deputy who conducted a stop and subsequently took the suspect into custody, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was being treated.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

No word on what may have led to the shooting or what charges the suspect is facing.