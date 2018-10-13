Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In this weekend’s Digital Bite, we’re celebrating the joys of Latin cooking with local celebrity chef and author Ingrid Hoffmann.

Hoffman, in her kitchen, is preparing a recipe from her newest cook book (her fifth to date) called “Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy.“

The book contains more than 100 Latin inspired recipes.

The idea started with Ingrid wanting to heal herself.

“I am a Lupus warrior and changing how I ate, I changed my life so I literally got my life back. I was extremely sick. Once I proved to myself that I lived in my own skin how different you can feel when you change how you eat, it’s like you can’t not spread that message. It becomes your mission to help people,” explained Hoffmann to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

In her new book, there’s a recipe titled Artichoke and Avocado Salad and it’s our Digital Bite.

Here’s the recipe:

Artichoke and Avocado Salad with Yogurt-Dill Dressing

1/2 cup plain fat free Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1.2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 Seedless cucumber peeled and cut into 3/4-inch chunks .

1 (14 oz. water packed quartered artichoke hearts, drained)

4 sweet mini peppers, sliced (about 1/3 cup)

1 avocado sliced

INSTRUCTIONS: