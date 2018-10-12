Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while driving on W Broward Boulevard.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The injured woman, whose boyfriend was in the SUV, crashed into a car parked in front of the Flamingo Liquors.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, no word on her condition.

Broward sheriff’s deputies questioned a man who had blood on his shirt. It is not known if he was the woman’s boyfriend.

Broward sheriff’s investigators say the shooting was not random.